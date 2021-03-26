Baby on board: First peregrine falcon egg of 2021 arrives inside WPS nest box

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) is hosting an egg-static pair of peregrine falcons once again, as their first egg of 2021 arrived Friday morning inside the nest box at the Weston Power Plant.

The latest bundle of joy belongs to peregrine falcons Sheldon and Rosalee, who are nesting for the sixth year in a row at the Weston Power Plant.

Since arriving in 2016, WPS says Sheldon and Rosalee have welcomed 17 peregrine falcons into the world through the Weston Power Plant nest box. The proud parents will take turns over the coming weeks incubating the egg, with more likely to arrive soon.

If you are a peregrine falcon fan, WPS says you should tune into their live, high-definition nest box camera to see if you can catch a glimpse of other eggs as they arrive. Viewers also can check out this guide to learn more about peregrine falcon nest boxes being hosted by WPS and its sister company We Energies.