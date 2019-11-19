Baby Shark Live! coming to the P.A.C.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Baby Shark Live! will make a stop at the Fox Cities P.A.C.

According to the P.A.C., the brand new, fully immersive concert experience will make a splash in Appleton on March 12, 2020, at 6 p.m.

The show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark. Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark!



Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 22 at 12 p.m.

Tickets can be found at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person or through Ticketmaster online or by phone at 800-982-2787.

Children under 2-years-old are admitted free provided they sit on a parent’s lap the entire show, and parents must stop at the ticket office to pick-up a lap ticket prior to the event. Children must be able to sit without disrupting the guests around them. The P.A.C. says that as a further courtesy to our guests, they recommend one parent or chaperone for every one child in attendance.