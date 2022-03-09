WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A judge says a Wausau woman accused of killing an 11-week-old boy she was babysitting and attempting to cover up his death must spend 43 years in prison.

According to the Wausau Police Department, back on October 18, 2018 officers were sent to Northway Coin Laundry for an unresponsive 2-month-old infant. The mother said she just returned to the laundromat after picking up the child from the babysitter.

When the mother went to take the infant from his car seat, he was reportedly unresponsive. She then called the police.

The child was declared dead on scene, and the initial investigation showed the child had died while in the care of the babysitter.

The babysitter was identified as 41-year-old Marissa Tietsort, and she was found at The Plaza Hotel. At the time she reportedly had a valid warrant for a previous incident of Child Abuse.

An autopsy showed that the 11-week-old boy suffered multiple injuries to his head and a broken tailbone. After the baby’s death, Tietsort dressed him up in a snowsuit and took him to McDonald’s before giving him back to his mother without telling her he was dead.

Tietsort then went swimming at a hotel with her boyfriend and son. Tietsort was also ordered to serve 23 years of extended supervision following her prison term.