Bachman-Cummings concert at Resch Center pushed back to September

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After initially being scheduled for August, Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings are pushing their reunion tour concert back to September.

According to officials, the Together Again, Live in Concert show at the Resch Center Theatre will now be on Saturday, September 11 at 7:00 p.m. The concert will celebrate the music of The Guess Who, Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Burton Cummings.

The reason for the reschedule was reportedly the need for the band to go back and forth to Canada. The uncertainty at the US/Canada border played a factor as well.

Tickets that were original date will be honored for the new date and there is no need for people who purchased tickets to exchange them. The cost of tickets is $44.75 and can be purchased online or by calling 800-895-0071.

The new special guests are Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals.

For more information visit the Resch Center’s website.