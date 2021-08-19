NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Back 2 School: Marinette event offers curbside school supply pickup

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local agencies came together this year to help families gear up and get ready to go back to school.

According to a release, partner organizations involved in the Back 2 School program set up a contactless system to purchase pre-assembled backpacks with school supplies on August 19.

“So school supplies are donated from the local communities. There are boxes out around the local area and local businesses really came out and donated supplies. People really got out and shopped to get these kids what they need to get started,” says Rhegan Stansbury, Captian in the Salvation Army of Marinette.

Organizers say the total purchased backpacks were split between the three sponsoring organizations according to their percentage needs: The Department of Menominee County Health and Human Services, St. Joseph SSVdP Conference (Marinette and Peshtigo), and The Salvation Army (Marinette and Menominee Counties).

This curbside event was held at Biehl Construction and sold backpacks for Primary grades (Headstart, Pre-K3, Pre-K4, K5) at $20 and $25 for Middle/High School.

Day of pickup, event staff say local kids were also able to receive a gift card for Back 2 School clothes and a packet of resources.

“We have a lot of great volunteers that have helped us get ready for this day. We’ve been planning for this. We’ve been doing it for months so it’s really nice to finally have the day where we can get it all done,” says Stansbury.

Organizers say they are expecting to assist over 600 children this year.

