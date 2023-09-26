PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Culver’s announced on Tuesday morning that, by popular demand, the Wisconsin-based restaurant is bringing the CurdBurger back to menus nationwide.

The CurdBurger, a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with golden-fried cheese, first started out as an April Fool’s joke before becoming a fan-favorite menu item when it first debuted for one day in October of 2021.

In what Culver’s officials say was an extended encore, the CurdBurger was brought back in 2022 where nearly 1 million Curdburgers were sold across 26 states and it drew thousands of reviews on social media.

“The enthusiasm we’ve seen since the CurderBurger’s inception continues to amaze us. We can’t wait to bring it back for a third year, and we hope this only-at-Culver’s delight continues to bring smiles to our guests’ faces as it has since it debuted two years ago.” Quinn Adkins, Culver’s director of menu development

Culver’s says the CurdBurger is set to hit menus nationwide on October 2 and will be available through October 31 or until supplies last.

Those looking to try the returning CurdBurger can find the Culver’s closet to them by visiting culvers.com/locator.