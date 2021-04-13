GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

‘Back on track’: Titletown Train Show to return on April 17, 18

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Titletown Train Show is set to make their return in 2021, as the first regional model railroad exhibition to hold an event in 2021.

The event location has been changed as the train show’s previous location, Shopko Hall has been torn down. The new location is the KI Convention Center, according to officials.

The following dates are scheduled for the event:

  • Saturday, April 17 – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 18 – 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $1 dollar for children ages 6-12 and children under 5 are free. Tickets for Sunday are $1 off, according to officials.

According to officials, mask-wearing will be enforced since the City of Green Bay and the KICC have mask mandates in place.

There will be multiple exhibits for the 20th annual Titletown Train Show. Door prizes will be given away all weekend, there will be models and operating layouts, attendees can vote on displays and register to win starter train sets given away at the end of the weekend.

More information can be found on Titletown Train Show’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard preps for 2021 season

Game of the Week: Notre Dame wins instant classic on late field goal

High School Sports Xtra: Extended interview with state swimming champ Brigitta Neverman

Appleton's AJ Powell gets Masters experience at Drive, Chip, & Putt

High School Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North girls, boys advance

HS Football: De Pere ends Bay Port's 38-game conference win streak, full Friday highlights