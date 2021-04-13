‘Back on track’: Titletown Train Show to return on April 17, 18

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Titletown Train Show is set to make their return in 2021, as the first regional model railroad exhibition to hold an event in 2021.

The event location has been changed as the train show’s previous location, Shopko Hall has been torn down. The new location is the KI Convention Center, according to officials.

The following dates are scheduled for the event:

Saturday, April 17 – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 18 – 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $1 dollar for children ages 6-12 and children under 5 are free. Tickets for Sunday are $1 off, according to officials.

According to officials, mask-wearing will be enforced since the City of Green Bay and the KICC have mask mandates in place.

There will be multiple exhibits for the 20th annual Titletown Train Show. Door prizes will be given away all weekend, there will be models and operating layouts, attendees can vote on displays and register to win starter train sets given away at the end of the weekend.

More information can be found on Titletown Train Show’s website.