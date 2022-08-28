(WFRV) – With the majority of schools starting back up during this upcoming week, it’s important to remember to be cautious around school buses and school zones.

During school hours, drivers need to be aware of children walking and biking but also be familiar with rules and regulations regarding school buses.

A few important things to remember:

At an intersection or crosswalk where traffic is not controlled by traffic signals or by a crossing guard, a driver must yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian. According to a Facebook post by Wello, the second of three Crosswalk Education and Enforcement events, or “Frogger,” is taking place on Tuesday, August 30 around the Green Bay area to help raise awareness of this traffic law.

School buses with red and yellow overhead lights: Yellow flashing lights = Prepare to stop Red flashing lights = Stop no closer than 20 feet from the bus Hazard warning lights = Proceed with caution

School buses with only red overhead lights: Red flashing lights = Stop no closer than 20 feet from the bus Hazard warning lights = Proceed with caution

Median / No median reminders: When there is NO median, BOTH sides of the street MUST stop no closer than 20 feet. When there IS a median, only drivers on the SAME side of the school bus MUST stop.



As school returns for the fall, both drivers and pedestrians should always be cautious when out on the road. Parents should also remind their children to always look both ways before crossing a street.