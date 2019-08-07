Back to School Store aiding students with school supplies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Going back to school can be hard enough as it is, but imagine not being able to afford the necessary supplies.

The 27th Annual “Back to School Store” is helping those families get a jump-start on the school year. Hosted by the Service League of Green Bay, the annual event provides new clothes, sneakers, socks, underwear, and backpacks with school supplies to over 1,5000 elementary students before the start of the new school year.

In addition to providing new clothes and school supplies, free dental screenings are offered to students. An additional 1,500 backpacks are loaded with the school supplies for middle school students in Brown County.

Being the largest event hosted by the Service League of Green Bay, some new territory was scouted to host this year’s event. This marks the first year the Back to School Store was held inside the Kress Center at UW-Green Bay.

The Back to School Store will be running all afternoon until 5 p.m. Pre-registration is required in order for students to acquire new school supplies. You can find more information online right here.