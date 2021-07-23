GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Back to School Store to fill over 2,000 backpacks for Brown Co. students in need

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Service League of Green Bay will be holding its 29th annual Back to School Store starting August 2 and going through August 4.

The event taking place in early August at the University of Green Bay Kress Center will involve local community members helping fill 3,000 backpacks with necessary school supplies and undergarments for children in need across Brown County.

This program was made possible through funding and help from volunteers and donors throughout the community. Officials say the bags will be dispersed with the help of local agencies across the county and will serve around 1,500 elementary school children and 1,500 middle schoolers with filled backpacks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Local 5's MK Burgess takes on the NFL preseason workout

Race car driver handling adversity

Neenah's Maddie Wanamaker receives special recognition for Olympics

Kyle 5am Bucks Celebration

Kyle Malzhan 6pm hit

Kyle Malzhan 4pm hit