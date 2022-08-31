BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store.

The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.

This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the product was produced without the benefit of inspection.

Officials describe a Class I recall as a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming this product at this time. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.

Consumers who have any of this product should discard it immediately.