OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Oconto High School was evacuated on Friday afternoon after firefighters responded to an alarm call.

According to Oconto Fire & Rescue, on January 20, 2023, around 3:40 p.m., Oconto Fire & Rescue was sent to 1717 Superior Avenue for a commercial fire alarm.

Arriving crews found a large, brick commercial building with no smoke or flames showing. All occupants inside the school had been evacuated.

Crews entered the high school with SCBAs and thermal imaging cameras. The alarm panel indicated the upstairs auxiliary gym as the location for the alarm.

Crews met with maintenance staff and together were able to locate an active smoke detector located within the ductwork for one of the air handlers.

Fire crews gained access to inside the ductwork and air handler units, where they found a bad bearing and a smoldering piece of insulation.

All damage was contained inside the air handler unit.

One engine, one command vehicle, one ambulance, and 4 Oconto Fire & Rescue firefighters responded to the scene. Oconto Fire & Rescue was assisted on the scene by the Oconto Police Department.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.