GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-From ‘On Wisconsin to Roll Out the Barrel,’ the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts was filled with some signature Wisconsin sounds Sunday afternoon.

That is because the University of Wisconsin marching band was in town. For one of their senior drummers, the visit to the Weidner Center was a full-circle experience.

“I saw them in middle school right here in the Wiedner Center and that’s part of what made me inspired to be in it,” said Abe Stoffel-Murray who is from Fond du Lac.

One of the goals for the performance was for the band to inspire the next generation of musicians. Another was to entertain the audience with their classic game day hits as well as other popular songs both new and old.

“They should leave here in a better mood than when they came,” said Corey Pompey who is the Associate Director of Bands at University of Wisconsin Madison.

The nearly two hour performance featured audience participation, a little bit of singing and dancing, and the band members coming into the aisles of the concert hall to play their music.

The concert also was a fundraiser that raises money for scholarships for high school students in Northeast Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Alumni Association Brown County Chapter facilitated the event and has done so for over 20 years.

The chapter gears the scholarships towards students that wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford attending UW Madison.

“To say to these kids that you are the next generation, you’re going to make Wisconsin a better place and we want to help you we don’t want you to do this alone,” said Kelly Fitzgerald who is on the executive board of the Wisconsin Alumni Association Brown County Chapter.

“I think it’s important to always remember to give back to our communities no matter what we’re doing,” said Stoffel-Murray.

Fitzgerald said he’s a teacher in Brown County and he’s noticed an increased interest among his students in attending the University of Wisconsin Madison since he began teaching.

About 1000 people attended the concert and the concert raised about $15000.













