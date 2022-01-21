Badger fan makes anti-Asian gesture at game, UW bans him from events

Northwestern coach Chris Collins, left, questions a call during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin in Evanston, Ill., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Wisconsin won 82-76. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin Badger fan was removed from a game for making a racial gesture towards the Northwestern student section, and the University has now barred him from all UW Athletics events.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison tweeted that they ‘condemned’ the actions of a Badger fan in attendance at the men’s basketball game against Northwestern on Jan. 18. The fan was removed by security during the game.

In a video posted online, a fan apparently gave the middle finger to the Northwestern student section, and then used his fingers to make the anti-Asian gesture. After the fan spoke with security he was removed from the game but appeared to repeat the gesture as he was leaving the arena.

There was no information on the man who made the gesture is a student, but no additional information was provided.

