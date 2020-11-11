Badger State Brewing Co. hosting indoor public market through winter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local business is uniting shoppers and vendors all under the same roof.

Badger State Brewing Company are making it easy for vendors to sell their goods throughout the chilly season. You can enjoy shopping all fall and winter long right here. It’s the Badger State Indoor Public Market with a variety of local vendors offering fresh produce, jewelry and – of course – beer.

“We really found, with talking to a lot of those vendors, that they are lacking places and space indoors to host it during the winter,” says Jen Radloff, Event Director at Badger State Brewing Company. “About three years ago we started this and we run it weekly on Wednesdays, October through the end of April every year. It’s a safe space that they can come and they can sell their goods during the colder season.”

The market runs weekly on Wednesdays from 4 – 8 p.m. inside the Barrel Haus event hall. You can find more information online right here.