Badger State Brewing Company making meal pick-up entertaining with ‘Curbside Bingo’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Badger State Brewing Company is changing the way you pick-up your carryout order.

The brewmasters have created an entertaining way for customers to pick-up their meals with its new ‘Curbside Bingo.’ It’s even helping out a few other local businesses. The idea came about when they decided to help support other restaurants offering food-to-go options in the area.

“It’s definitely something fun, something different to engage with the community during this time of distancing,” says Andrew Fabry, President and Founder of Badger State Brewing Company. “If it’s something we can do again in the future to help some of these places out, we definitely will pursue it at that time.”

Rules of the bingo game are pretty simple- visit five local establishments through the month of May and participants will win a special shirt from Badger State.

Players need to visit either the brewing company’s Instagram or Facebook page and screenshot their curbside pick-up bingo card.

Choose any five businesses to order delivery or pick-up from and save your receipts.

The five do NOT need to be in a traditional bingo row.

After you’ve visited all five, tag Badger State on Facebook along with those five businesses in a post.

The brewmasters will then reach out, collect your email address and send a confirmation once prizes are available for pick-up once they are re-open for regular business.

It’s that easy.

“If people hit five of these different locations, not necessarily in any order but any five in total, we’re designing and printing a really cool local supporter t-shirt that we’re going to throw to them in exchange for supporting these local businesses during this time of extreme need,” said Fabry.

Event organizers said they are continuously looking at expanding the program with more businesses. They also say a lot are hearing about the event through word-of-mouth, which has gradually lead them to see an uptick in customers.

The competition will run through the month of May. You can check out Badger State Brewing Company and learn more online right here.

