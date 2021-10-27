Badger State Brewing Company opens indoor market

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Badger State Brewing Company is opening its indoor public market for the fall and winter season.

This will be the market’s 4th season and they are continuing to grow by partnering with more local businesses. This year’s market will feature produce, grass-fed meat, baked goods, coffee, jewelry, flowers, chiropractic care, and crafted beers.

There are over 20 vendors participating in this event.

The market kicks off a busy season for Badger State Brewing Company, which is unveiling Whiskey Business as well hosting a Halloween Bash event. They are also taking pre-orders for the Craft Beer Advent Calendar, which features 18 of their craft beers and 6 other craft beers from breweries in Wisconsin.

For a full list of events and craft beers, you can visit their website http://www.badgerstatebrewing.com/