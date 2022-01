GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local businesses are preparing for the impact of the divisional playoff round matchup.

Badger State Brewing is hosting BRW-ZONE Playoff Tailgate Party on Saturday, the all-day event will feature food, beers, and live entertainment. They say playoffs is their busiest time of year and they usually see an influx of customers during the weekend.

The Tap Room opens at Noon and Badger State will close their doors at 10pm. For more information, you can visit their website.