FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen is already a star on the football field, but on Friday, he made sure he was a star off the field by helping local kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Fond du Lac.

Allen, through his partnership with Outback Steakhouse, helped feed more than 100 kids at the organization. He played catch and signed autographs before sitting down and eating a meal with them.

“Any opportunity that I have to do something like this is always exciting,” said Allen. “I love food, so to be able to cater food for the kids here, it’s an awesome experience.”

Allen, a Fond du Lac native, said he loves being around kids. Whether throwing a football around or shooting hoops, he says he always has a great time staying active with the community.