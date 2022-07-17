APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Something fishy was happening in Lutz Park in Appleton this weekend- but don’t worry, police were all over it.

On Saturday, the Appleton Police Department hosted its annual Badges & Bobbers event in Lutz Park.

The event invited young anglers to come out and fish or learn how to fish alongside officers from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office and the Appleton and Grand Chute police departments.

In total, 150 kids came out to drop a line at the event.

Officers say events like this help them build positive connections in their communities.

“When police officers show up it’s stressful for people they think that something bad is going to happen so this is to take this stigma away and allow these officers to be seen in a different light that kids don’t always get to see police officers in,” shared Sgt. Leon Fischer with the Appleton Police Department.

Participants reportedly caught everything from perch to smallmouth bass.

Organizers shared that the Appleton North High School fishing team also lent a helping hand during the event.