Drum Roll: Green Bay woman steps into limelight, joining Blue Man Group World Tour 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Born in Milwaukee and raised in Green Bay, this small-town Wisconsin native is stepping onto the world stage and into the limelight.

At only 21 years old, Mackenna Tolfa’s dream is being realized as she prepares to join the Blue Man Group World Tour as their featured female percussionist, also known as the role of the “DJ”.

This is my dream. This has been what I have been wanting since I started school and even before that.” Mackenna Tolfa

Photo Courtesy of Mackenna Tolfa

First introduced to playing the drums when she was little, Tolfa says it was love at first sight. “When I was younger my uncle, who is from Milwaukee and is German, and I, would play polka music together… And so, I just fell in love with it and wanted to continue to pursue it further.”

And Tolfa would do just that. Playing percussion all through her middle and high school years, this Preble High School alum says a large part of her successes so far are thanks to Preble staff, faculty, and students.

A huge part of this whole journey happening is definitely because of the music program at Preble and the teachers there. I had a really great experience with the teachers and the students and they really became family… I wanted to continue doing this whole thing because of the education I got there and the relationships I created there.” Mackenna Tolfa

Photo Courtesy of Mackenna Tolfa

After graduating from Preble in 2018, Tolfa would go on to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Music Performance for Percussion at the University of Minnesota. It would be here that Tolfa would enroll in the university’s Percussion Studio and meet another individual who has been integral in her success so far.

University of Minnesota’s Percussion Studio Associate Professor, Fernando Meza, not only helped guide and strengthen Tolfa’s skills in playing percussion through college, but he also helped her network and make connections within the world of Broadway.

It would be through these connections, that Tolfa would get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to audition for a spot on the 2022 Blue Men Group World Tour.

When Tolfa received the news she had gotten an initial audition, she was vacationing in Southern Spain with her college roommate and their family. For her first audition, Tolfa was required to submit a video replicating a song chosen by the Blue Man Group company that had no notated music within the video. She only had 12 hours to complete the audition tape.

As time ticked down, Tolfa says she and her host family began to scower Southern Spain for a music store that was opened.

My roommate’s family was on the phone with all of these music stores way outside of the city, like an hour and a half away…We eventually found a place and drove like three hours there.” Mackenna Tolfa

Finally arriving at the music store, Tolfa had just under four hours remaining to get acquainted with the unfamiliar drumset and begin working on replicating the video.

I wasn’t playing with my own set in Spain. I rented this drum set that was nearly falling apart from the store. I had no idea what I was going to be dealing with but this was the only place I could play.” Mackenna Tolfa

Mackenna Tolfa during her first audition in Southern Spain

Yet, these obstacles wouldn’t get in the way of her dream. Tolfa would successfully complete and submit her audition video and a week later, she was notified that she was advancing to the second round of auditions in New York City.

While the first round of auditions already put Tolfa’s skills to the test, the second would be no different.

One thing that I’ve struggled with in college is my performance anxiety.” Mackenna Tolfa

So, when Tolfa walked into her second audition with a room filled with strangers who would be judging her performance, which she wasn’t allowed to prep for beforehand, was something out of a nightmare. But once again, that didn’t stop Tolfa.

Mackenna Tolfa playing the marimba

“When I got to this audition I stood outside of the theater for a couple of seconds waiting to go in and I was like ‘this opportunity is so absolutely incredible and rare and who knows if you’ll ever get it again’ and I kind of just held on to that thought when I walked in there and I was able to have a lot of fun and that was the goal more than anything; being able to walk out and feel like I gave it everything I had,” shares Tolfa.

Shortly after the second audition, Tolfa says the Blue Man Group company called her back and let her know it was down to her and another contestant and she would need to return the following day for one final audition. Tolfa recalls that the third audition resembled the second one.

They [Blue Man Group] wanted to see how if I was able to be in character while I played as well, so, they asked me to do some pretty weird stuff like ‘okay, so I want you to focus on this spot on the wall and when you focus on that spot I want you to think of the absolute worst thing that’s ever happened to you and portray that emotion with what you’re doing with your body’ and we’d look at another spot and it’d have to be a different character essentially. So, there was a lot more of an acting element.” Mackenna Tolfa

Within an hour of completing that final audition, Tolfa was informed she got the role of DJ for the 2022 Blue Man Group World Tour.

My immediate reaction was uncontrollable crying, I just couldn’t believe it. I was absolutely thrilled. I don’t even know the words to use because it was incredible.” Mackenna Tolfa

Photo Courtesy of Mackenna Tolfa

And she wouldn’t have time to find the words, within 20 minutes of receiving that phone call, Tolfa reported to rehearsals.

Rehearsal in New York lasted for one week and then Tolfa was able to return home and continue practicing via Zoom.

Practicing a minimum of four hours every day, on top of completing her school work and finishing her degree, Tolfa’s days are largely made up of music and learning, and she wouldn’t have it any other way.

The first stop of the 2022 Blue Man Group World Tour will be Japan. After that the group will continue along the pacific coast, visiting several different countries including South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia.

Unfortunately, as of right now, the tour will not be making its way to the U.S.