FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Bond has been set at $1 million for a man who is charged with attempted homicide stemming from a stabbing outside a Fond du Lac tavern.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the victim, a 40-year-old Fond du Lac man, told them an unknown person “confronted him outside of The Press Box Tavern” and he was “cut multiple times with an edged weapon.”

On October 6, Vickendrika Jones made his initial court appearance after being charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide for the incident that happened outside of the Fond du Lac tavern.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident on August 6 began around 1:30 a.m. when the victim and his girlfriend were leaving the establishment.

The girlfriend of the victim states that when the two were leaving, they encountered a group of people outside. After the victim had an ‘altercation’ with another person, described by the girlfriend as not “seeming like a big deal,” they got into her vehicle.

That is when the 40-year-old Fond du Lac man allegedly ‘realized he wasn’t feeling well, felt odd, and then suddenly realized he had been stabbed.’

Jones faces up to 60 years in prison plus additional years for being a repeater and using a dangerous weapon.

A status conference is scheduled for October 12 to address Jones’ right to counsel and the preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 14.