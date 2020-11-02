Bail set at $2M for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A court commissioner has set cash bail for an Illinois 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin at $2 million.

Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch faces multiple charges in the shootings in Kenosha in August. Rittenhouse made his initial court appearance in Kenosha on Monday.

His attorney, Mark Richards, asked that bail be set at $750,000 and that Rittenhouse be on electronic monitoring.

Prosecutors asked for $2 million.

The father of one of the men who was killed demanded $4 million bail, saying Rittenhouse thinks he’s above the law.

Keating ultimately sided with prosecutors, noting the charges are serious and calling Rittenhouse a flight risk.

On Friday, an Illinois judge ordered the extradition of Rittenhouse.

The ruling in Rittenhouse’s case came after a hearing at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan, Illinois. Defense lawyers sought to persuade Judge Paul Novak to block their client’s transfer to Wisconsin to face homicide charges.

Attorneys previous portrayed Rittenhouse as a courageous patriot who was exercising his right to bear arms during unrest over the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black.

