GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Pedestrians now have an easier way to get from one place to another on foot thanks to a new bridge opening up in the City of Green Bay.

On Monday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the new pedestrian bridge over Baird Creek that will allow those traveling the trails to go from one side of the creek to the other.

“The Baird Creek Greenway and Parkway here is one of the best assets that we have as a city,” said Mayor Eric Genrich while talking to the media. “To be able to make this connection to both sides of the creek makes it much more usable for all of our residents and visitors here.”

In 2017, the Baird Creek Preservation Foundation asked about the possibility of constructing a bridge in the Baird Creek Greenway. Officials working for the City of Green Bay agreed that there was a need for a bridge in order to create a safe connection to the trails.

“The City of Green Bay promotes and encourages the active use of trails within our Park System,” said Director of the City of Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department, Dan Ditscheit. “This new pedestrian bridge will provide an opportunity for the general public to expand their use of the Green Bay trail system by providing easy access to trails that were previously difficult to locate and use.”

The Baird Creek Preservation Foundation donated $30,000 to the project’s overall cost, which rang up to around $310,000. Worked on by Michels Corporation, the area of the park is expected to welcome more visitors, walkers, hikers, and bikers.

“The Baird Creek Preservation Foundation is proud to have been involved in the bridge project in order to create a continuous trail loop that highlights Baird Creek and resolves an issue with an unsafe railroad crossing,” said Executive Director of the Baird Creek Preservation Foundation, Holly Baseman. “The foundation is thankful for our partnership with the City of Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department on this project as well as other projects that are improving the Greenway for our community.”

For more information about Baird Creek, click here.