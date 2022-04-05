OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A hearing on Oshkosh Defense’s contract to build the next generation of United States Postal Services (USPS) mail trucks took place on Tuesday.

Oshkosh Defense won a bid to build electric and traditional vehicles for the next generation of USPS at their plant in Oshkosh. However, the company started building the vehicles at a plant in South Carolina rather than Wisconsin.

“…This decision is nothing more than a bait and switch that betrays the workers that made the company what it is today and have proved they have the skills to get the job done and get it done right,” said Michigan’s 13th District Representative Rashida Tlaib.

Many of the workers at Oshkosh Defense’s Oshkosh plant are upset at the decision, claiming the work belongs here.

Oshkosh Defense had issued a statement regarding the decision to produce in South Carolina saying the plant in Spartanburg ranked highest in meeting the requirements to build these vehicles and the plant in Oshkosh was simply too small.