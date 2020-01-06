Bait shops help fight against aquatic invasive species

FOX VALLEY, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Bait shop owners in the Winnebago Waterways System area are taking steps to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin lakes.

Aquatic invasive species (AIS) are non-native plants and animals that threaten Wisconsin’s lakes and river systems.

AIS are a problem because they harm native species and decrease the economic value of the state’s bodies of water.

In lake communities, like around the Winnebago System, AIS have the potential to harm the local economy by decreasing revenue from tourism and fishing which can directly affect local businesses.

Bait shops in the Winnebago Waterways System along with the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance are working together to keep invasive species under control and will be working to share that message with their customers.