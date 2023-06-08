LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – Got a favorite way to eat a potato? Baked, possibly?

Authorities helped to remove a semi-tractor hauling potatoes in southcentral Wisconsin after it caught fire on the interstate, causing lanes to briefly be closed down.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the incident happened around 9:55 a.m. on June 7 along I-39/90/94 southbound near Lodi.

Photo Credit: Wisconsin State Patrol

Photo Credit: Wisconsin State Patrol

Troopers say that no one was injured and that traffic was able to be maintained while lanes were intermittently closed to put out the fire, off-load remaining potatoes, and remove the semi from the interstate.

The scene was fully cleared in roughly five hours.

No other information was provided.