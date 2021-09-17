Bakery to move into former Hansen’s Deli building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The building of the now-closed Hansen’s Deli will have a new occupant, as Monzù Bakery & Custom Cakes plans to move into the building in the next month.

Monzù Bakery announced on Sept. 9 that they are moving from their current location on 126 S Broadway to the old Hansen’s Deli on 620 Gray Street. They were at the S Broadway location for the past 13 years.

Hansen’s announced that they were permanently closing back in April.

The bakery will reportedly close for about two to three weeks to complete the move to the new building. They also have to get new equipment installed and make sure everything is in order prior to opening. Monzù Bakery says the two to three-week closure is planned for Oct.

There was also mention of a ‘big celebration party’ once they are up and running in the new location.

More information about Monzù Bakery & Custom Cakes can be found on their website.