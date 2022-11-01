APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.

The first crew to arrive found fire on the second-floor balcony of one apartment, and were able to contain the fire to only the outside of the building.

Additional crews went inside the apartment to verify that fire had not spread into the apartments or the attic space above.

Crews say that everyone evacuated the building safely after a resident sounded the building’s fire alarm

The release also states that the two residents of the apartment where the balcony fire began will be displaced for a short time while interior water and smoke damage are mitigated and that the residents are being assisted by the property management team and their insurance company.

No other residents are displaced, and no civilians or firefighters were injured during the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not considered to be suspicious. Exterior damage to the area was estimated to be about $70,000.

The Grand Chute Fire Department would also like to remind everyone of the importance of properly disposing of smoking materials.

No other information has been provided.