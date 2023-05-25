KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Bald Eagle was saved by medical staff after it was hit by a vehicle in Kewaunee County on Thursday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, Kewaunee County deputies responded and located the Bald Eagle in a ditch nearby the roadway.

Authorities contacted a Bald Eagle rescue group, who responded to the scene and determined the Bald Eagle did not suffer any serious injuries other than a dented beak. However, as a precaution, the group collected the eagle so it could be taken back to their facility for further evaluation.

If all is well, deputies say the group plans on releasing the eagle back to its nesting area near County Highway K and Red River Lincoln Townline Road when deemed healthy.