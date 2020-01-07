Baldwin supports new North American trade agreement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFRV) — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says she’ll vote for President Donald Trump’s revamped North American free trade agreement.

Baldwin said in a statement Tuesday that Trump’s version of new U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement fell short but she supports improvements House Democrats made to the pact and she can now vote for it.

“The USMCA implementing legislation includes many changes I have pushed for with the Trump administration, including truly enforceable labor standards that benefit our workers, and making sure that we confront Canada’s unfair trade barriers and Mexico’s limits on Wisconsin cheese exports so that we have a trade deal that increases market access for our Wisconsin dairy farmers and cheesemakers.”

She said the deal increases market access for Wisconsin dairy farmers and cheesemakers and called it a better agreement for farmers, manufacturers, businesses and workers than its predecessor pact.

“Going forward, President Trump needs to understand Wisconsin needs better trade deals, not trade wars and that in order to stop the outsourcing of manufacturing jobs we not only need fair trade deals, our workers need tax reform that rewards their hard work and doesn’t encourage corporations to send their jobs to other countries.”