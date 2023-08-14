SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – With a name like Burger Fest you know it’s about beef. But Seymour’s celebration of being the home of the hamburger was also about balloons!

The Balloon Rally brought nearly 20 hot air balloons to Rock Ledge Park and School.

Weather hampered their scheduled flights on Friday. Saturday was picture-perfect.

Onlookers were treated to an up-close “balloon glow.” A treat that drew a large number of families.

This was the 34th year for Seymour to celebrate its claim to fame as the home of the first-ever hamburger.

Much of the money helps support several non-profits– not to mention the revenue generated for local businesses with the uptick in visitors long after the formal festival.

“Many of the organizations from school, the football team the dance team, they help us,” explained organizer Jim Campbell. “So, we give them whatever we can afford that year, whatever we make, we try to put most of that back into the community.”

Even the slightest threat of bad weather did not appear to keep crowds away.

Katie Flanigan of Leonard and Finco Public Relations told Local 5 News Monday that approximately 2,500 people attended the balloon rally Friday night; 4,500 attended the rally Saturday.

Around 3,500 people attended Burger Fest.