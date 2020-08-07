Ballot confusion ahead of elections

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) Elections are near and most of us are already being blasted with political mailers but there’s one in particular that has voters confused ahead of the elections.

Pam Schmidt, Shawano County Clerk says voters are puzzled as to why they appear to receive multiple absentee ballots. “I received some calls into my office as to why what happened to their absentee ballots that they sent in that they got this request now.

Shawano County Clerk’s office says some residents are confused. Voters who have already received their official absentee ballots are now receiving third-party-request forms.

Schmidt says, “I think it’s just a little confusing to the voters due to the timing of the August elections. a lot of voters have already submitted their ballots to their municipal clerk and now they’re receiving this absentee ballot request form in the mail.”

Lesley Nemetz with the Shawano City Clerk’s office says, “If you already have an absentee ballot in your possession, why would you need to fill out another form. I think is where that confusion is coming in.”

Officials say third-party forms only give residents another way to vote absentee but make sure you have all required documents.

Nemetz says, “We have to have a photo ID before the city can send out an absentee ballot.”

Shawano county clerk says there’s no scheme when third party request forms are used by any political party, more or less these request forms are a way to get people to vote.

Schmidt says, “I don’t think there’s any malintent on behalf of any party sending third-party request forms.”

Nemetz says, “Third-party request forms provide an avenue for a voter to choose to vote absentee and it gives them the form to do that.”

The Shawano County Clerk’s office says the deadline for mailing out absentee ballots has passed for the August election but residents can still vote in-person.