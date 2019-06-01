Banding together to move coal piles in Green Bay Video

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) State and local leaders in Brown County are joining forces to try to move coal piles along the Fox River and revitalize that riverfront property. Local 5 has more on the effort announced Friday at Green Bay City Hall.

For decades coal has been stored along the Fox River on a 40-acre site that local leaders say is ripe for redevelopment. Now, news of a united effort to move these eyesores to the Pulliam Power Plant site at the mouth of the Fox River.

“We have a once in a multi-generation opportunity to reclaim over a quarter mile of our vibrant downtown,” said Representative David Steffen (R-Green Bay).

Friday Troy Streckenbach and Eric Genrich announced they've sent a joint letter to the parent company of WPS - stating their commitment to move the piles, redevelop that site and build an intermodal transportation facility at the Pulliam location.

“The city and county really have a shared vision for this entire stretch here, the C. Reiss property as well as the Pulliam property,” said Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

“This is really a sign that a lot have been waiting for and hoping for from a standpoint of collaboration,” said Brown County Executive Troy Steckenbach.

Steffen says he's heard often during his talks with WPS and C. Reiss Coal Company, that they are open to the idea but want to see a plan with a shared vision.

“They don't even want to take a first step in this discussion unless the key players are in some sort of agreement,” Steffen said.

These leaders have also asked the state for $1.5 million to help move the coal and for site assessment - pitching the potential value of redeveloped waterfront property and a port expansion.

“This is a strategic decision that needs all parties to be working together,” Streckenbach said.

“We look forward to being able to meet with them and be part of those discussion in the future,” said Matt Cullen, WPS spokesperson.

And all these players say they're ready to work together to develop a plan that benefits the region. That $1.5 million would come from the Harbor Assistance Grant Program.