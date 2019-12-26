Bank executives: Wisconsin’s economy should remain strong

(AP) — A survey of Wisconsin bank executives shows that the state’s economy should remain in good shape and a solid year of lending is expected in 2020.

The Journal Sentinel reports that the poll by the Wisconsin Bankers Association shows that 95 percent of the bankers rated the economy as good or excellent.

The remaining 5% of the 83 respondents rated the outlook as fair and none of them consider the economy to be poor.

Nearly three of four bankers expect the economy to stay the same in the next six months and about one in four expect it to grow.