Bank of Luxemburg to open new location in Fish Creek

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bank of Luxemburg is opening the doors of their new Fish Creek location next week.

According to officials, the new location will be in the “Top of the Hill Shops” at 9331 Spring Road, B20 in Fish Creek. The branch will offer full-service banking.

The bank hours will be Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The new branch will be the Bank of Luxemburg’s second location in Door County and eighth location overall.

An Interactive Teller Machine will be available every day from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“We look forward to having a positive impact on the lives of people in Fish Creek,” says Bank of Luxemburg President Tim Treml.