EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in northwest Wisconsin are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a bank and fled on a motorized dirt bike Monday afternoon.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, officers responded to a holdup alarm at Westconsin Credit Union at 1111 West Clairemont Avenue in the City of Eau Claire shortly after 12:45 p.m. on October 2.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect entered the credit union and displayed a handgun, demanding money from bank employees.

The suspect fled on a motorized dirt bike after taking an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers say the suspect is currently at large, and no injuries were reported.

Detectives with the Eau Claire Police Department processed evidence and conducted a video canvas of the surrounding area. The video canvas revealed the suspect stopped at a nearby convenience store prior to the robbery.

Additionally, investigators located the suspect’s dirt bike on a nearby trail south of Eau Claire.

Officers say the suspect is a white male, bald, with a mustache at the time. He is believed to be between 5’10” and 6’0″ tall. He is considered armed, and members of the public should not approach him.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery, the dirt bike, or the suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Matt Sanda at 715-839-2910. The Eau Claire Police Department is coordinating with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in this case.