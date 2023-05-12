WHITEWATER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin are looking for a man after an alleged bank robbery in the afternoon hours of Friday.

According to the Whitewater Police Department, at 3:29 p.m., officers received a report of a potential robbery at the Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU), located at 203 East Milwaukee Street in the City of Whitewater.

Preliminary investigations reveal that around 3:11 p.m., a man entered FCCU wearing sunglasses, a black medical mask, a gray zip-up hoodie over a bright yellow shirt with dark lettering beginning with “Y” that was larger than the rest of the lettering on the upper chest, and dark cargo pants.

The suspect was carrying a fabric lunch tote and wearing a single glove.

Photo Credit: Whitewater Police Department

He is described as a white male around six feet tall with a slender build.

The man allegedly approached the counter with a note demanding money. No weapon was shown or implied. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left FCCU around 3:14 p.m. in a dark hatchback vehicle with white stripes. Officers think the vehicle could possibly be a newer model Mini Cooper.

Whitewater Police are seeking any information regarding the robbery. Anyone with any leads is encouraged to contact the department at (262)-473-0555.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this when more details are available.