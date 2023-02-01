MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a man walked into a bank in southcentral Wisconsin, demanded money, and left with cash, prompting an investigation that has not yet led to an arrest.

The Madison Police Department said officers were dispatched to a UW Credit Union on the city’s north side just before 10 a.m. on January 26.

Officers say that a man walked into the UW Credit Union on Northport Drive and ‘handed the teller a note demanding money.’

The man reportedly left the area with cash, however, the release does not state the amount of stolen money.

Initially, a K9 team was brought in to help try and track the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Digital evidence is being reviewed by detectives, and an arrest has yet to be made. The investigation is ongoing.