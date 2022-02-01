WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Bar in Green Lake Co. burglarized, ‘undisclosed financial loss’

BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for any information on a burglary that happened to a bar in Berlin.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, staff at Clem’s Bar reported a burglary. The incident was reported on Jan. 28.

Officers were able to gather evidence at the scene. Authorities say that an undisclosed ‘financial loss’ happened.

Clem’s Bar is located on 223 Broadway Street in Berlin, Wisconsin.

The Berlin Police Department is looking for any information related to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Green Lake County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-438-8436. Tipsters reportedly could get up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of any suspects.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

