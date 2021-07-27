NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Bar in northern Wisconsin gives staff day off due to ‘lack of young people wanting to work’

CONOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – A bar in northern Wisconsin decided to close for the day to give its overworked staff a break.

Dublin Sports Bar & Grill posted on their Facebook page that they were giving their ‘few’ staff the day off. The day off was for a break as the restaurant said they were overworked.

Also in the post, Dublin Sports Bar & Grill mention that due to the lack of ‘young people wanting to work’ the decision was made to give the staff the day off.

Dublin Sports Bar & Grill is located on North Twin Lake in Conover which is in Vilas County. Conover is just under three hours north of Green Bay.

According to the bar’s Facebook page they have twelve boat slips and have gas available.

