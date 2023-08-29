MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular bar on Brady Street in Milwaukee is hosting a season-long sports special where when Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets lose, you drink for free.

“When the Jets lose a game, you win,” said Jack’s American Pub on its Facebook page.

Located at 1323 East Brady Street, the owners say that they’ll pick up everyone’s drink tab every time the Jets lose a game in the NFL.

There are some rules and stipulations to follow. Patrons must start a new drink tab 15 minutes before the Jets game, watch the entire game at the pub, and if the Jets lose, you wi! In addition, Aaron Rodgers must be starting.

The deal does not include food or top-shelf liquor and is not valid if the Packers and Jets were to ever play, but aside from the few stipulations, Jack’s American Pub will be paying for tabs.

The New York Jets have a tough schedule this season, starting off on Monday night against the Buffalo Bills at 7:15 p.m. From there, they’ll play the Dallas Cowboys and reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers was traded back in April to the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers was selected 24th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Green and Gold. He has built up a Hall of Fame resume with four All-Pro selections, four MVPs, a Super Bowl MVP, and a Super Bowl ring.

The California native holds the record for the most passing touchdowns in Green Bay history with 475. He enters his 19th season in the NFL with 59,055 passing yards, a QBR of 103.6, and 105 interceptions.

In his last game with the Packers at Lambeau Field, Rodgers had 205 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception en route to a 16-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

He joins a New York Jets team with an abundance of young talent in Garrett Wilson and Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. Rodgers also links up with former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, who signed a four-year deal back in mid-March.