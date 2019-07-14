Barbecue competition raises money for Golden House

Brown county residents chowed down on some tasty ribs for a good cause Saturday.

The Gold Ribbin’ BBQ Fest of Greater Green Bay took place Saturday at the Brown county fairgrounds.

48 teams have the opportunity to compete in a rib eating contest for $35,000 in cash and prizes.

The event’s proceeds also go toward the Golden House, a non-profit organization serving victims of domestic abuse in Brown county.

“The majority of these events focus on a fundraiser, this particular one being the Golden House which is a great cause. I know in the past they’ve raised over a $100,000 for the Golden House,” says Andy LaFond of 43rd Parallel BBQ.

The Golden House supports hundreds of people every year with counseling, advocacy, shelter and other services for clients.