Barber Brothers come home: Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of New London brothers killed in Pearl Harbor attack

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff on September 11, in honor of three New London brothers who lost their lives during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

On Thursday, Governor Tony Evers signed an order that stated the state capitol’s flags will be lowered on Saturday as a tribute to the Barber Brothers who will be laid to rest in New London on Saturday.

The Barber Brothers will be remembered as:

Fireman First Class Malcolm J. Barber

Fireman First Class Leroy K. Barber

Fireman Second Class Randolph H. Barber of the United States Navy

The tragic story of the Barber brothers began on December 7, 1941, when the ship the brothers’ were aboard, the USS Oklahoma, suffered multiple torpedo hits launched from a Japanese aircraft, and which caused the ship to capsize resulting in their deaths and the deaths of 426 others.

During the years after the attack, Navy personnel worked hard to recover the remains of the deceased crew with the unidentified remains being placed at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.

Now, nearly 80 years later, officials report the Barber brothers’ remains have finally been identified and will be traveling to the brothers’ home state of Wisconsin to be laid to rest.

“The story of the Barber brothers and their family is a tragedy that has been a source of pain for the New London community, our state, and our country now for the better part of a century,” said Gov. Evers. “I am grateful for the work of many now nearly 80 years later who helped bring these brothers home.”