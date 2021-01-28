FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Bare Bones Brewery celebrating 4th Annual Winter Beerfest this weekend

Local News

This year's event, dubbed 'Shanty Land,' taking place Saturday at noon

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular social gathering place will be celebrating the season with a special event.

Bare Bones Brewery is getting ready to host their 4th Annual Beerfest this Saturday, and it’s got Wisconsin written all over it.

This year’s theme is being dubbed as Shanty Land with, you guessed it, ice shanties! It’s as easy as setting up an ice shanty in a parking lot.

Visitors and guests are encouraged to bring along their own ice shanty to the brewery and have it set up in the parking lot.

If you don’t have a shanty- that’s okay. Plenty of other festivities will be going on, including music and a live performance from a comedian.

Tickets are encouraged to be purchased in advance. Shanty Land Winter Beerfest will be taking place this Saturday starting at noon.

You can find more information by finding the brewery on Facebook and online right here.

