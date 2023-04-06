HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – After moving to a new location, a popular Brown County bar that specializes in catering to humans and dogs has reopened its doors.

Bark & Brew is back open with bigger and better things to offer. Located at 2514 Glendale Avenue, officials say that the off-leash dog-friendly indoor/outdoor climate-controlled establishment has expanded hours.

The new home of Bark & Brew offers a bigger outdoor space and has a wooded element. The inside also offers a great platform for plenty of dogs and their humans.

Bark & Brew’s dog butlers are present and will take care of the pooches to make sure there are no messes and that water bowls are filled. Helping the humans are Bark & Brew’s bartenders and servers.

They will make sure the humans are happy with their own beverages.

Below are Bark & Brew’s normal scheduled hours:

Monday Closed

Tuesday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Thursday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



For more information about Bark & Brew, you can visit their website or find them on Facebook!