Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve kicks off winter activities

The Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico held it’s free winter kick off event Saturday with a series of indoor and outdoor activities.

Families were able to beat the winter blues with activities like snowshoeing, live animal encounters, an obstacle course and more.

Organizers say they are always looking for volunteers to help out with events at Barkhausen.

But the real reward they say is seeing people enjoying all the outdoor attractions Brown county has to offer.

“In Brown County, there’s a lot of great places to check out, not just Barkhausen, a lot of great parks both in the city of Green Bay and for the county,” says Jason Petrella, a program and natural resource coordinator for Brown County Parks. “Just having a place for people to get out and enjoy is enough reward for us.”

