ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – An event in Allouez on Saturday is sure to provide fun for both pups and people alike.
Pooches and Pints’ Barktoberfest is helping to kick off the fall season by featuring a pop-up dog park, craft beer, food trucks, and music.
The event will take place at Green Isle Park, in Allouez between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Organizers say that dogs must be leashed when outside of the fenced area, and also must be current on rabies vaccinations.
Barktoberfest features:
- Local Pet Vendors:
- Beans ‘N Bones
- T & M Inspirations
- Food Truck:
- Minzo’s Kitchen, LLC
- Music from:
- Morgan Piontek
- Craft beer:
- Badger State Brewing
- Hinterland Brewery
- Stillmank Brewing Company
- Titletown Brewing Co.
- Zambaldi Beer