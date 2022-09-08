ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – An event in Allouez on Saturday is sure to provide fun for both pups and people alike.

Pooches and Pints’ Barktoberfest is helping to kick off the fall season by featuring a pop-up dog park, craft beer, food trucks, and music.

The event will take place at Green Isle Park, in Allouez between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Organizers say that dogs must be leashed when outside of the fenced area, and also must be current on rabies vaccinations.

Barktoberfest features: