Barktoberfest serves up brews and dog fun

You’ve heard of bark and brew, but what about Barktoberfest?

The first ever “Pooches and Pints” Barktoberfest kicked off at Green Isle Park in Allouez.

The event featured a dog costume contest, live music and a variety of beers from local breweries.

Organizers said the fest gives folks a chance to spend time with some furry friends while also enjoying a few brews.

“It’s kind of a unique event that allows people to bring their animals or dog friends out and enjoy a time out at the park, doing an event that’s not neccesarily just for kids, but for kind of the whole family, even the animal lovers,” says Matthew Hahn, recreation coordinator for Allouez.

Proceeds from the event will go to the family dog park in Bellevue and Lucky 7 Dog Rescue in Green Bay.