Barlow Planetarium hosting series of frightful, family-friendly laser shows

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – All of the stars are aligning for what is surely to be a spooky season at the Barlow Planetarium.

The star gazing lab will be hosting a number of Halloween-themed events throughout the month. A combination of planetarium shows and family laser shows are scheduled throughout the month of October.

‘MoonWitch/ Fright Light’ is a show focused on the different phases of the Moon, being both fun and informative. The show ends with ‘Fright Light,’ a compilation of Halloween laser shows set to some pretty spooky tunes. There’s also the laser ‘Rock Show’ set to tunes from Queen, the Beatles, and Pink Floyd.

It’s #SpookySzn and we’re @UWOFox’s Barlow Planetarium. They have a few frightful shows running through Oct. 31, including the ‘Fright Light’ show and ‘Rock Laser’ show. We’re live until 7 w/ the details! 👻🎃 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/CnGN9ffxRc — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) October 16, 2019

Along with the laser shows, visitors can also expect to view the current schedule of star gazing shows.

You can find more information on the Barlow Planetarium’s Facebook page and their event page. There is also a full schedule of shows online right here.